Why Shares of Repligen Rose This Week

What happened

Shares of Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) were up 14.8% for the week late Thursday afternoon, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The healthcare company specializes in bioprocessing technology and creating solutions for the making of biologic drugs. It specializes in chromatography, filtration, and OEM products (proteins) and sells them to biopharmaceutical companies and contract development and manufacturing organizations. Its stock closed on Friday at $154.26 a share, and then rose to as high as $181.14 on Wednesday.

The stock has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $262.26. It's down a little more than 15% over the past year.

So what

The move came after company CEO Tony Hunt had a presentation Tuesday at the JPMorgan Health Care Conference in San Francisco, though no major news was announced by the company. The slight bump up has more to do with the company raising its profile as several analysts upgraded their price targets for the stock.

Repligen has grown yearly earnings per share (EPS) at a solid rate, from $0.44 in 2019 to $2.24 last year and an expected $2.76 to $2.81 this year. Smaller life sciences companies such as Repligen are also frequent buyout targets.

Now what

The company was already coming off a positive third quarter, where it clarified full-year guidance. Repligen said it expected revenue to be between $795 million to $805 million, up 19% to 20% compared to 2021. Over the past five years, it has grown revenue by 245%.

