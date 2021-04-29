Why Shares of Realogy Holdings Are Rising Today

What happened

Shares of the real estate brokerage and title and escrow company Realogy Holdings (NYSE: RLGY) rose more than 15% as of 10:45 a.m. EDT Thursday, after the company announced earnings results for the first quarter of the year.

So what

Realogy, which franchises brokerage brands such as Century 21, Coldwell Banker, and Sotheby's International Realty, reported a $33 million profit, or basic earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 on total revenue of $1.55 billion.

Profits blew past analysts' earnings estimates, and revenue also beat slightly as well.

Image source: Getty Images.

Combined closed transaction volume in the first quarter increased 44% year over year, which was well above the 28% year-over-year market volume growth reported by the National Association of Realtors.

"We are off to a phenomenal start to 2021, delivering the strongest first quarter top and bottom line results in Realogy's history," CFO Charlotte Simonelli said in a statement.

Now what

The earnings beat resulted in a pretty big surprise, which is why the stock is doing well.

Realogy also showed good transaction volume growth even as mortgage rates have come up. Usually when mortgage rates rise, transactions slow because the cost of borrowing becomes more expensive.

So the earnings surprise is a welcome sign, perhaps meaning there could be pent-up demand and that the real estate boom is not over. But I also still worry that rising mortgage rates could still slow the real estate market later this year, which would not be good for the company.

10 stocks we like better than Realogy Holdings Corp.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Realogy Holdings Corp. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.