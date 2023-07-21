Why Shares of Quantum-Si Jumped This Week

What happened

Shares of Quantum-Si (NASDAQ: QSI) were up more than 23% for the week, as of 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The healthcare company closed last week at $2.42, then rose to as high as $3.57 on Tuesday. The stock is up more than 62% this year.

So what

Quantum-Si is a a medical device maker that specializes in manufacturing equipment for the large-scale study of proteins. Its platform is designed for next-generation single-molecule protein sequencing, used in diagnostics and drug discovery.

Cathie Wood's Ark Genomic Revolution ETF added to its positions in the stock late last week, picking up 20,742 shares on July 12 and then 1.435 million shares on July 13. Investors who follow Wood's picks joined in this week.

Now what

Quantum-Si makes a scalable semiconductor chip that it says could be used for home testing sometime next year. The company is a long way from being profitable, however. It had, as of the first quarter, $322.1 million in cash, it said, enough to fund operations into 2026. It only had $254,000 in revenue and lost $23.6 million in the quarter.

There's plenty of risk involved in the stock, because the company is so new. It went public in 2021 via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger. The company's platform could make it an enticing buyout candidate for a larger medical equipment maker.

10 stocks we like better than Quantum-Si Incorporated

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Quantum-Si Incorporated wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 17, 2023

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.