Why Shares of Quantum-Si Are Up Thursday

What happened

Shares of Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) were up more than 8% as of 3:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. Increased institutional buying of the medical device maker's stock drove the stock up as much as 12.7% earlier in the day. The company, which makes devices for protein sequencing, has seen its stock climb more than 40% so far this year.

So what

Quantum-Si focuses on medical equipment for for proteomics, the large-scale study of proteins. The company's platform helps simplify next-generation single-molecule protein sequencing to improve drug discovery and diagnostics. On Wednesday, Cathie Wood's Ark Genomic Revolution ETF picked up 20,742 shares of Quantum-Si, the fourth time since June 27 that the ETF has added to its Quantum-Si position. Retail investors, seeing the move, bought the stock as well.

Now what

The stock has risen steadily since hitting a 52-week low of $1.36 on May 15. The company still has a long way from being profitable. It reported it had $322 million in cash as of the first quarter, enough to fund operations into 2026. Quantum-Si just started making revenue, reporting $254,000 in first-quarter sales from the $449,000 it has in orders of its Platinum single-molecule protein sequencing platform. The device wasn't launched until late December. The company also reported a $23.6 million loss in the first quarter.

Biotech companies are increasingly targeting specific protein enzymes to treat diseases and Quantum-Si has said it is targeting an $8-billion-a-year initial opportunity in sales. Investors will want to see how well the company's next scheduled launch does, however. Quantum-Si said beta testing of its universal cartridge based sample prep Carbon platform is scheduled to start this quarter, with its launch scheduled for the second half of the year.

10 stocks we like better than Quantum-Si Incorporated

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Quantum-Si Incorporated wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 10, 2023

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.