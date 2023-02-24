Why Shares of Pulmonx Rose This Week

What happened

Shares of Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) were up 10.9% for the week as of Friday afternoon after being up as much as 13%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence . The healthcare company, which focuses on providing minimally invasive interventional pulmonology devices to treat obstructive lung diseases, released full-year and fourth-quarter numbers on Wednesday. The stock closed last week at $9.23 and rose to as high as $12.38 on Thursday. Overall, it is down more than 58% over the past 12 months but is up more than 22% so far this year. Its shares have a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

So what

The company's yearly and quarterly revenue had a nice jump, surprising some analysts. Pulmonx reported Q4 revenue of $15.4 million, up 13% year over year. The company, which is ramping up the commercial launch of its Zephyr valve to help chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients, is still losing money, dropping $14.3 million, or $0.38 in earnings per share (EPS) loss in the quarter, compared to a loss of $13 million, or an EPS loss of $0.35 in the same period last year.

The company also set a record with $53.7 million in annual revenue, up 11%, with gross profit of $39.9 million, up 12% over 2021. The company had a net loss of $58.9 million, or an annual EPS loss of $1.59, compared to a net loss of $48.7 million and an EPS loss of $1.35 in 2021.

Now what

There's plenty of room for Pulmonx to grow sales of the Zephyr. The company said it sees a $12 billion opportunity for the device, which is available now in 50 countries.

Pulmonx said it expects revenue for the full-year 2023 to be in the range of $63 million to $65 million, and gross margin to be between 73% and 74%. In guidance the company released with its earnings report, it said it expects revenue and gross margin to climb but so too will expenses, so it may be a while until Pulmonx sees a profit. It also said it expects operating expenses to be between $112 million and $114 million, up from $98.5 million in 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Pulmonx

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Pulmonx wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.