Why Shares of Prometheus Biosciences Slumped This Week

What happened

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ: RXDX) were down more than 12% this week as of Friday morning, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The clinical-stage biotech company specializes in immunotherapies with a focus on inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

The stock closed last Friday at $44.73, then opened at $44.50 on Monday. It fell steadily throughout the week and was as low as $37.89 early Friday. Prometheus' stock is down a little more than 2% so far this year.

So what

Prometheus' lead therapy in its pipeline is IBD drug PRA023. The payoff for a successful IBD therapy could be significant, with possibly more than 3 million people in the United States suffering from IBD, according to the Centers for Disease Control, including two IBD conditions, ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

Prometheus didn't announce any news, but Pfizer, one of its primary competitors in IBD therapies, did. The large pharmaceutical is pairing with Roivant to form a new Vant (a type of Roivant subsidiary) to market RVT-3101, which just finished a phase 2b story to treat ulcerative colitis. Pfizer will have a 25% stake in the subsidiary.

Now what

Prometheus' PRA023 is in a phase 2 study for ulcerative colitis, as well as a phase 2 studies to treat Crohn's disease and systemic sclerosis-interstitial lung disease, but Pfizer and Roivant could be surging ahead with their own IBD therapy. As the biotech only reported $968,000 in revenue in the third quarter and an overall loss of $37.3 million in the quarter, it has a lot riding on PRA023.

10 stocks we like better than Prometheus Biosciences

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Prometheus Biosciences wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Jim Halley has positions in Pfizer. The Motley Fool recommends Pfizer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.