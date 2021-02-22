Why Shares of Principal Financial Group Are Trading Higher Today

What happened

Shares of the investment management and insurance company Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ: PFG) traded as much as 9% higher this morning after Principal announced it would take steps to enhance shareholder value.

So what

Principal Financial traded higher today on news from Bloomberg that the company had come to an agreement with the activist investor Elliott Investment Management.

Activist investors tend to push companies for strategic change in order to increase profitability, or for a potential sale if that's the best way to maximize shareholder value.

Elliott has reportedly been pushing Principal to consider selling or spinning off its life insurance business in order to focus more closely on its wealth management business, which has been more profitable.

Image source: Getty Images.

As a result of the agreement, Principal will add two new independent directors to its board including Maliz Beams, who formerly served as the CEO of retirement solutions at Voya Financial. The other new director will be named later.

Principal will also conduct a review of its capital strategy including how it views organic growth versus acquisitions, and how it is returning capital to shareholders.

Now what

Activist investors are always looking for ways companies can maximize shareholder value, but the situation can be complicated if management disagrees with the views of activists.

Now that there is an agreement in place, it at least appears that executives from Principal and Elliott are on the same page, making it easier to actually accomplish shareholder value initiatives.

It also makes it more likely that Principal will consider selling its life insurance business. If that does happen, the unit could fetch a price that includes a premium, which often sends shares higher. Results from Principal's strategic review will be made public at the company's investor day.

10 stocks we like better than Principal Financial Group

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Principal Financial Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.