Why Shares of Point Biopharma Global Are Soaring Tuesday

What happened

Shares of Point Biopharma Global (NASDAQ: PNT) were up by more than 85% as of 11:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday after the healthcare company entered into a buyout agreement. The stock is up more than 70% this year.

So what

Point Biopharma is a clinical-stage company that focuses on therapies that bind to cells to fight cancer. On Tuesday, Eli Lilly agreed to pay roughly $1.4 billion to buy the company. The deal, set at $12.50 a share, represents a premium of roughly 87% to Point's closing price on Monday and 68% to the 30-day volume-weighted average price.

Point's board was unanimous in recommending that the company's stockholders agree to the deal, which is expected to close by the end of this year.

Now what

Point's therapies look to target cancer cells by connecting a radioisotope to a target molecule that sends the radiation directly into tumor cells while hopefully limiting the impact to nearby healthy tissue. Jacob Van Naarden, president of the oncology unit of Lilly, said he sees great potential in helping with hard-to-treat cancers.

Point has seven programs in its pipeline, with the lead candidate prostate cancer drug PNT2002, which it developed in collaboration with Lantheus Holdings. The therapy is in a phase 3 clinical trial with topline results expected in the fourth quarter. The drug received fast-track designation in April from the Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

As of the second quarter, Point said it had no revenue, $25.4 million in losses, and $434.8 million in cash, enough to fund operations into 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Point Biopharma Global

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Point Biopharma Global wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 2, 2023

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Point Biopharma Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.