Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tanking on Tuesday

What happened

After bounding higher to start the week yesterday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are headed in the other direction today. As of 11:16 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, shares of the fuel cell company were down 4.8%.

It's not any specific company-related news that's driving the sell-off today. Instead, shareholders are likely responding to the stock's rise yesterday and to news related to another company dealing in hydrogen production, Cummins (NYSE: CMI).

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

After rising more than 5.3% yesterday, shares of Plug Power closed at $28.40. It's been awhile since shareholders had seen the stock reach that high a level at the end of a trading session. In fact, the last time the stock closed that high was in mid-July. Those investors with short investing horizons might be worried today that the stock may not be headed higher anytime soon, so they're deciding to grab profits.

The other likely catalyst for the stock's decline is the news that Cummins has received a $5 million award from the Department of Energy Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office. According to Cummins, it will use the awarded funds for a three-year project that seeks "to automate the manufacturing of solid oxide electrolyzer cells to make production of the electrolyzer systems more efficient, reducing capital costs and facilitating the scale-up of the hydrogen economy." Ultimately, Cummins believes the project will help it to increase its proficiency in green hydrogen production. And this is what might be concerning Plug Power's investors as the company is targeting daily green hydrogen production of 500 tons by 2025.

Now what

For bulls who believe that Plug Power's best days are ahead of it, the news related to Cummins shouldn't lead them to exit their positions. Plug Power is hardly a pure play on green hydrogen production, and there's no guarantee that Cummins will emerge as the dominant player in the space. Rather, today's slide in the stock price is merely a feature of the volatility that growth stocks like Plug Power often exhibit.

10 stocks we like better than Plug Power

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Plug Power wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 17, 2021

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cummins. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.