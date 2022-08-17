Why Shares of Plug Power Are Slipping Today

What happened

Without any of the usual suspects in play -- analyst downgrades, company announcements, etc. -- there seem to be separate factors pushing shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) lower today. Besides news of a peer raising capital through the issuance of equity, the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act may be signaling to investors that it's time to sell shares of the hydrogen and fuel-cell specialist.

As of 10:42 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power are down 4.1%, paring back their early loss of 5.4%.

So what

Announcing that it intends to issue 13 million shares of its stock to raise capital, Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) disappointed investors yesterday with the prospect of shareholder dilution. This certainly appeared on the radar of Plug Power's shareholders.

Distinguishing itself from Plug Power, Bloom Energy appears closer to profitability and generating positive cash flow than its fuel cell peer -- and yet it's still engaging in equity raising. Consequently, Plug Power investors likely fear that Bloom Energy's recent announcement may portend a similar announcement and, with it, their own brush with shareholder dilution.

The other issue affecting Plug Power's stock today is the conclusion of the Inflation Reduction Act saga, which ended with President Biden signing the legislation into law yesterday. The legislation had stagnated for some time but gained new life when Sen. Joe Manchin, Democrat senator from West Virginia, announced his support of the bill. This encouraged investors to buy Plug Power's stock. The fact that the drama surrounding the bill is now over is likely a variation of the old investor axiom, "Buy the rumor, sell the news."

Now what

News of Bloom Energy's equity raise may be disconcerting for Plug Power investors, but it has $2.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet as of the end of the second quarter of 2022. It's unlikely, therefore, that Plug Power will be looking to raise capital in the near future. And while the signing of the climate bill is pushing the stock lower, it's certainly not cause for Plug Power bulls to jump ship.

10 stocks we like better than Plug Power

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Plug Power wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.