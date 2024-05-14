Why Shares of Plug Power Are Skyrocketing Today

After plunging 7% last week, Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock has been soaring to start this week. The hydrogen and fuel cell stock climbed 13% yesterday, and it's poised to lock in an even greater gain today thanks to the company's announcement that it has received a government loan guarantee.

As of 10:34 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power have ripped 34.8% higher.

Looking into the government loan

Plug Power announced today that it has received a conditional commitment for an up to $1.66 billion loan from the Department of Energy. The loan will help the company advance the development of six green hydrogen production facilities. Located throughout the United States, the facilities will supply green hydrogen to customers operating in the material handling, transportation, and industrial sectors.

Lauding the loan, Andy Marsh, Plug Power's CEO, said: "Earlier this year, Plug successfully demonstrated our innovation and technical ability by launching the first commercial-scale green hydrogen plant in the country in Woodbine, Georgia. This loan guarantee will help us build on that success with additional green hydrogen plants."

Plug Power has ambitions to become a major supplier of green hydrogen. With regard to its North American network, Plug Power is targeting daily green hydrogen production of 500 tons by 2025. By 2030, Plug Power is targeting daily green hydrogen production of more than 2,500 tons from its global network.

Does the new access to capital make Plug a buy?

On its surface, news of the government loan may seem like a positive development for Plug Power, and it may lead some to ponder if powering their portfolios with Plug right now is a smart idea. At this point, however, they should keep their distance and watch Plug's story from the sidelines and consider other hydrogen stock opportunities.

The government loan may help Plug build out its hydrogen production infrastructure, but there's no indication that the company is any closer to achieving profitability than it was before. And with profitability perpetually eluding the company, Plug should only remain on the buy list of those investors with ample tolerances for risk.

Should you invest $1,000 in Plug Power right now?

Before you buy stock in Plug Power, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Plug Power wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $553,880!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 13, 2024

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.