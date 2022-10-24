Why Shares of Plug Power Are Sinking Today

What happened

Investors hoping that shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) would rebound from the 9% loss they suffered last week are feeling disappointment in the early hours of today's trading session. It seems that the market hasn't recovered from the bearish attention the fuel cell stock received from analysts last Friday.

As of 11:25 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power are down 2.8%, having recovered slightly from their earlier drop of 6.4%.

So what

Plug Power held its annual Plug Symposium last Wednesday, and while management hoped to electrify excitement for the company's prospects, it seems that analysts weren't overly impressed. On Friday, George Gianarikas, an analyst at Canaccord, assumed coverage on the stock, rating it a hold and assigning a price target of $16. According to TheFly.com, Gianarikas is unconvinced that Plug can achieve its lofty projections: daily liquid green hydrogen production of 500 tons and 1,000 tons by 2025 and 2028, respectively.

Michael Blum, an analyst at Wells Fargo, also came away from the Plug Symposium feeling less than charged up about the stock. Before the weekend, Blum reduced his price target on Plug's stock to $21 from $29, maintaining an equal weight rating. While Plug Power projects revenue of $20 billion in 2030, Blum is skeptical. According to TheFly.com, Blum characterizes the 2030 forecast as "ambitious" and a "blue sky scenario."

Plug Power reported revenue of $502.3 million in 2021.

Now what

While Plug Power was looking to stoke enthusiasm for its fuel cell and hydrogen production businesses last Wednesday, analysts walked away from the presentation feeling less than thrilled. Investors, likewise, are growing doubtful of the company's earnest revenue forecasts, choosing to turn their attention to companies whose growth expectations seem more attainable.

10 stocks we like better than Plug Power

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Plug Power wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.