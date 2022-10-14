Why Shares of Plug Power Are Powering Down Today

What happened

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) appears poised to end the week on a dour note. Shares of the hydrogen fuel cell specialist plunged Friday morning after management provided a business update and warned investors that the company's top-line growth in 2022 may not be as robust as it had previously expected.

As of 11:57 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power were down 6.7%.

So what

Originally, Plug Power management had guided for 2022 sales in the range of $900 million to $925 million. However, supply chain disruptions have impaired the company's ability to meet that target. Management now believes revenue will be 5% to 10% lower than the original guidance range.

While that news was disconcerting, management tried to allay investors' concerns, noting that its fuel cell and hydrogen offerings are still highly sought by customers. "While revenue could be lower than previously anticipated in 2022, demand for the fuel cell applications and electrolyzer business remains robust," the company wrote in the update.

Plug Power reported revenue of $502 million in 2021.

Now what

While Plug Power has consistently failed to prove that it can generate a profit from its fuel cell business, investors have held out hope that profitability will arrive in time -- hope that has been fed by the company's success in growing revenue so sharply over the past decade.

In the wake of Friday's update, however, growth investors seem to be losing some confidence in the company's prospects. Those watching from the sidelines who are inclined to consider this sell-off a buying opportunity should wait a little longer and see what additional insights the company provides during its Plug Symposium on Oct. 19.

10 stocks we like better than Plug Power

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Plug Power wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.