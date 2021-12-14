Why Shares of Plug Power Are Plummeting Today

What happened

Making progress in its push to facilitate the transition to a hydrogen economy, Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) announced its entrance into a long-term supply and logistics agreement today. Investors, however, aren't impressed, considering details of the partnership are rather scant.

As of 12:14 p.m. ET, shares of Plug Power are down 6.2%.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

While Plug Power initially made its hay by providing fuel cell systems, the company has articulated a long-term vision of diversifying its business by producing green hydrogen. The company is a little closer to realizing that plan thanks to an agreement that it announced today. Plug Power is partnering with Certarus, a deliverer of compressed natural gas and hydrogen to industrial and commercial customers, to develop a hydrogen infrastructure. Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, Plug Power will provide Certarus with up to 10 tons of green hydrogen daily, sourced from facilities in its burgeoning North American hydrogen production network, for delivery to a variety of customers, including mining, power generation, natural gas midstream, and industrial energy users.

Celebrating the partnership, Andy Marsh, Plug Power's CEO, said, "We are building out a green hydrogen ecosystem, with the goal to deliver 500 tons per day of green hydrogen by 2025 and 1,000 tons per day by 2028. The partnership with Certarus is a meaningful step in building out the green hydrogen ecosystem to serve large energy sectors and in providing Plug Power the ability to flex and scale our overall delivery capabilities."

Now what

Investors' lack of enthusiasm regarding Plug Power's deal with Certarus is hardly surprising since financial terms of the deal were nowhere to be found in the announcement of it. As a matter of fact, it was only last week that Plug Power announced another promising partnership, and investors shrugged. Shareholders recognize Plug Power as a promising growth company, but it seems that the exuberance around the stock's promise may be waning as investors look for material improvements in the company's financials -- not merely news of partnerships.

10 stocks we like better than Plug Power

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Plug Power wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.