Why Shares of Pinterest Dropped 10% Today

What happened

Shares of tech stock Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) plunged as much as 10% on Wednesday as growth stocks fell almost across the board. Shares closed the day down 8.4%.

So what

There wasn't any significant news out about Pinterest today, but shares of tech stocks were down sharply, and high-growth names seemed to be hit the hardest.

Image source: Getty Images.

Pinterest's shares are up 271.3% over the past year, so a pullback is natural. And the market seems to have turned its attention to rising interest rates and the potential for higher inflation in coming years, which hurts growth stocks.

Now what

There's no reason to change your investment thesis in a company like Pinterest after today, and it may be a buying opportunity for long-term investors who have been looking for a cheaper share price to get in.

This is one of the days when Foolish investors should be thinking about the long-term prospects for a company rather than the short-term moves in a stock. It's easy to be high on a stock when it's going up, but when stocks drop is when investing fortunes are made by those who can keep a level head and hold or add to their positions. This is one of those days for Pinterest. Over the next decade, today's move will be a blip on the stock chart.

Find out why Pinterest is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Pinterest is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Pinterest. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.