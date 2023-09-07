Why Shares of Phibro Animal Health Are Dropping This Week

What happened

Shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ: PAHC) were down 14% for the week, as of 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The healthcare company, which focuses on animal health and mineral nutrition products, saw its stock close last week at $14.51, then fall to as low as $12.13 on Thursday. The stock is down more than 6% so far this year.

So what

Philbro stock has been falling since the company reported mixed fiscal 2023 fourth-quarter and full-year numbers last week. Phibro reported fourth-quarter revenue of $255 million, down less than 1% year over year, and net income of $11.5 million, a rise of 54% over the same period last year. For the year, revenue was up 4% to $977.9 million, but yearly net income was down 34% to $32.6 million.

There was other news that may have hurt the stock this week as well. The company's chief financial officer, Damian Finio, resigned, and was replaced on an interim basis by Richard G. Johnson, who had been the company's CFO before retiring in 2020. Finio is heading to TerraCycle, where he will be the CFO of the international recycling company.

Phibro also announced its plans for a private stock sale of 239,120 shares, worth roughly $3.2 million.

Now what

There's not much cause for panic. Investors will wait to see in the first quarter if the company is on track toward improved profitability. They will also want to see if the company progresses toward meeting its guidance of 5% growth, at the midpoint, for its 2024 annual revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). Phibro said it expects revenue to be between $1 billion and $1.05 billion and adjusted EBITDA between $115 million and $121 million.

10 stocks we like better than Phibro Animal Health

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Phibro Animal Health wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 5, 2023

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.