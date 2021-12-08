Why Shares of Paysafe Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of the British payments company Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) jumped nearly 18% today after the company announced that a handful of insiders have been buying large amounts of the stock.

So what

Paysafe announced in a press release today that CEO Philip McHugh on Dec. 3 bought roughly 290,000 shares of Paysafe stock at a total cost of roughly $1 million. The company also announced that between Nov. 12 and Dec. 3 other executive officers and board members bought 447,000 shares of Paysafe stock for roughly $1.8 million.

While insider selling can occur for different reasons, insider buying is almost always done because executives believe shares are undervalued and that the market is not pricing the stock appropriately. The moves, especially in these amounts, can send a jolt through the market as investors feed on the confidence.

And the company needs every bit of confidence it can muster, with shares down more than 70% year to date.

Now what

Paysafe, which allows consumers to create digital wallets that can handle many of their payment needs, has generated more than $1.1 billion of revenue through the first nine months of 2021. However, the company also has a lot of debt and is still struggling to make a profit, posting more than a $200 million loss through the first three quarters of 2021.

The vote of confidence from insiders is always nice to see and the big decline in the share price does present a potential opportunity. But companies like Paysafe that come public through blank-check companies can get hit hard if investors don't believe the lofty projections or if the company misses on guidance, which Paysafe did in the third quarter.

It can take a while for these newly public companies to convince investors, so I don't necessarily see this as a huge opportunity just yet, but it is worth keeping an eye on.

10 stocks we like better than Paysafe Limited

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Paysafe Limited wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.