Why Shares of PagerDuty Stock Are Rising Fast Today

Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), a digital operations management company, were climbing today after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results. The company beat Wall Street's top- and bottom-line estimates and raised its full-year earnings guidance.

As a result, the tech stock was up by 7.1% as of 10:36 a.m. ET.

PagerDuty reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.04, up from a loss of $0.07 in the year-ago quarter and easily outpacing analysts' consensus estimate of a loss of $0.04 per share.

The company also beat Wall Street's top-line estimates, with PagerDuty reporting $94.2 million in the quarter, up 31% year over year, ahead of the average consensus estimate of $92.8 million.

"Despite a volatile macroeconomic backdrop, we made significant progress in realizing profitable, durable growth," PagerDuty CEO Jennifer Tejada said in a press release.

In addition to the company's strong performance in the third quarter, PagerDuty's management also raised its full-year earnings guidance to between negative $0.01 and $0.00, compared to Wall Street's average consensus estimate of a loss of $0.11 per share.

Investors were also happy to see that the company expects full-year revenue to be in the range between $368 million and $370 million, which is in line with analysts' average estimate of $367.8 million.

With the company's strong performance in the third quarter and management's optimistic outlook for the full year, it's no surprise to see PagerDuty's stock rising quickly.

