Why Shares of Oscar Health Soared This Week

What happened

Shares of Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR) were up by 24% for the week by Friday at noon, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The tech-focused health insurer closed last week at $7.37, then rose to as high as $9.27 on Thursday. The company offers medical insurance and Medicare Advantage plans for individuals, families and small groups.

So what

Oscar Health got a push as institutional buyers scooped up the stock, which is up 268% so far this year. Some of the key buyers included The Vanguard Group and Millennium Management LLC.

Bank of America Securities upgraded its position on Oscar to hold with a price target of $8.75, and Wells Fargo upgraded its target price to $8.50. Of the four analysts supplying 12-month price targets on the stock, the average was $7.04, with the high being $8.75 and the low being $3.90. Oscar blew past all of those estimates, however.

Now what

The stock has been rising steadily since it reported first-quarter earnings on May 9, when it said it had had quarterly revenue of $1.47 million, up 51% year over year. While it lost $39.7 million, that was a big improvement from the $77.3 million in net losses in the same period last year. The company also said its total direct and assumed policy premiums were $1.7 billion in the quarter, up 2% year over year. The increased revenue was due to increased policies and rate increases.

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.