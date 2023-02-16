Why Shares of Organon Fell 15% Thursday

What happened

Shares of Organon (NYSE: OGN) fell 15% on Thursday. The pharmaceutical company, which focuses on women's health therapies, established medicines, and biosimilars, reported fourth-quarter and full-year numbers that came in below analysts' consensus expectations. The stock ended the session at $24.87, down by almost 30% over the past year. Its 52-week low was $22.88, and its 52-week high was $39.48.

So what

Organon, which was spun off from Merck in 2021, disappointed investors with its full-year and fourth-quarter results.

In the fourth quarter, the company's revenue of $1.48 billion was down 7% year over year, and its net income of $108 million was down 46.5%. While sales of Organon's biosimilars rose 13% in the quarter to $134 million, sales of its established brands fell 14% to $888 million. Revenues from its women's health segment were up 4% to $433 million, thanks in large part to growth in sales from the contraceptive Nexplanon.

Full-year revenue fell 2% to $6.174 billion, and net income fell 32% to $917 million. The company offered revenue guidance for 2023 of between $6.15 billion and $6.45 billion.

Now what

Despite its declining sales, this healthcare stock may be worth buying on the dip. That revenues from its established brands are falling isn't a big surprise -- it's one reason why Merck spun off the division into a separate company. However, Organon has more than 60 products and a small but growing pipeline, so it is worth a second look, particularly since it trades at just a little more than 6 times earnings and remains profitable. It also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.28 a share that yields roughly 3.8% at its current share price, more than double the S&P 500 average.

10 stocks we like better than Organon & Co.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Organon & Co. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Merck. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.