Why Shares of Orchestra BioMed Jumped Tuesday

What happened

Shares of Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ: OBIO) were up 17% as of 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday after the company released news regarding a study for a hypertension therapy it is helping to develop. The stock is down less than 2% so far this year, though up more than 95% the past five days.

So what

Orchestra is a healthcare company that specializes in collaborating with medical equipment manufacturers on devices that it has developed. The company went public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger in January.

Orchestra announced on Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration had given its Investigational New Device approval for Orchestra to begin a pivotal study of its BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) to treat hypertension in pacemaker patients. According to Orchestra, hypertension affects more than 70% of pacemaker patients worldwide.

The company is working on a collaboration with medical equipment maker Medtronic to develop and commercialize BackBeat CNT. The study is expected to begin before the end of the year. If approved, Medtronic would commercialize the product and Orchestra would share in the revenue.

Now what

The company said it sees the potential for $10 billion in annual sales for the BackBeat CNT. As a relatively new company, there's plenty of risk attached to its stock. Orchestra doesn't have any approved products yet. The only other device in its pipeline is the Virtue Sirolimus Angioinfusion Balloon (SAB), in partnership with Terumo. The Virtue SAB is designed to fight artery disease.

As of the second quarter, Orchestra said it had $117.7 million in cash, enough to fund operations into 2026. The company had only $900,000 in second-quarter revenue attached to its agreement with Terumo, so the addition of the BackBeat CNT will now likely mean collaboration revenue from Medtronic.

10 stocks we like better than Orchestra BioMed

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Orchestra BioMed wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 18, 2023

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.