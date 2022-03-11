Markets
Why Shares of OppFi Are Rising Today

Contributor
Bram Berkowitz The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of the digital subprime lender OppFi (NYSE: OPFI) traded nearly 11% higher as of 10:50 a.m. ET on Friday after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Meanwhile, other consumer finance stocks struggled today.

So what

OppFi reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.13 on total revenue of nearly $96 million for the fourth quarter, with both numbers missing analyst estimates.

Green line moving upward over three houses.

Image source: Getty Images.

OppFi, which lends to subprime borrowers, generated net originations of nearly $187 million in the quarter, growing origination volume more than 13% from the sequential quarter. Ending receivables in the fourth quarter grew to $337.5 million. Net charge-offs as a percentage of total receivables, which looks at debt unlikely to be collected and is a good indicator of loan losses, surged to 53% in the fourth quarter, up from 36% in the third quarter.

For this year, management is guiding for revenue and ending receivables to grow 20% to 25% from 2021.

Now what

OppFi has been in disarray in recent months, having now announced two new CEOs in just three months. Charge-offs are now sky high, and we haven't even seen the impact of higher interest rates and potentially sustained high inflation on the company's customer base, which already defaults at a high rate.

Still, the stock has taken a big hit already, and now Todd Schwartz, the founder of the company, is back at the helm. OppFi has already launched a $20 million share repurchase program, and Schwartz said on the earnings call that the company is "prepared to further invest and support the stock when we see such a disconnect in the market." The company trades at four times forward earnings.

I wouldn't recommend buying this stock, but if you are already in like me, I don't see holding as a bad move, given the depressed valuation and potential for more share repurchases.

Bram Berkowitz owns OppFi Inc. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

