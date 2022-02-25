Why Shares of Open Lending Corp Are Surging Today

What happened

Shares of the auto lending platform Open Lending Corp (NASDAQ: LPRO) have surged nearly 19% as of 11:55 a.m. EST today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.

So what

Open Lending reported earnings per share of $0.23 on total revenue of $51.6 million. The company facilitated more than 42,600 certified loans through its platform in the fourth quarter of 2021. EPS beat estimates handily, while revenue was in line with what analysts had been projecting.

"We saw incredible growth in 2021, with an 82% increase in certified loan growth, 98% increase in revenue and a 123% increase in adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) for the full year 2021 compared to 2020," John Flynn, chairman and CEO of Open Lending, said in a statement. "We also added 71 new customers in 2021, up from 55 new accounts in 2020, and the average size of our lenders signed in 2021 exceeded $1.2 billion in total assets."

Open Lending expects total certified loans through its platform to come in between 195,000 and 225,000, which would be a 14% increase in facilitated loans from 2021 at the low end of the range. Total revenue is expected to come in between $210 million and $240 million and adjusted EBITDA between $135 million and $160 million.

Now what

Not much to say here: The quarterly results were very strong and guidance even better, so Open Lending looks well positioned.

Investors will want to keep an eye on how the auto lending market trends this year, especially with car prices up so much and the Federal Reserve set to raise interest rates. But so far, Open Lending has performed well and continued to show growth as well, so the company deserves credit.

10 stocks we like better than Open Lending Corporation

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Open Lending Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.