Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Rising Today

February 15, 2023 — 12:44 pm EST

Written by Bram Berkowitz for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) traded roughly 7.3% higher as of 11:56 a.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2022.

So what

Nu reported a record profit of $58 million on record revenue of $1.45 billion. The company added 4.2 million customers and now has 74.6 million, including 61.2 million active customers. Nu now banks 44% of the Brazilian adult population.

It also continued to grow monthly average revenue per active customer (ARPAC), a key profitability metric at the bank. ARPAC across the bank grew to $8.20, while the bank's most-mature cohorts (the customers who have been with the bank the longest) saw ARPAC reach $23.

Nu also picked up the pace of loan growth after slowing down in recent quarters. The company's total loan portfolio grew $1.6 billion in the fourth quarter, reaching $11.3 billion in total.

It also added $1.8 billion in deposits in the quarter and now has $15.8 billion in total deposits. The cost of the bank's deposits also declined in the quarter.

The bank's rate for non-performing loans (NPLs) that were delinquent for more than 90 days increased in the quarter, but the rate for 15- to 90-day NPLs declined.

Now what

Ultimately, Nu looks to have had a good quarter, growing ARPAC and profitability, while maintaining strong growth.

The bank is still early in the process of cross-selling its lending products to its Brazilian customers and is also ramping up operations in Mexico and Colombia, so I think Nu Holdings has a bright future.

Bram Berkowitz has positions in Nu.Holdings. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
