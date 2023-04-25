Why Shares of Northern Trust Are Falling Today

What happened

Shares of the investment management and custodian bank Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) traded roughly 8.5% lower as of 10:36 a.m. ET today after the bank reported earnings results for the first quarter of the year.

So what

Northern Trust reported diluted earnings per common share of $1.51 on total revenue of nearly $1.76 billion in the quarter. Earnings were in line with analyst estimates, while revenue missed slightly.

In the quarter, the bank saw its largest revenue source -- trust, investment, and other servicing fees -- fall 9% year over year, although this line item was up 2% from the sequential quarter. Total assets under custody and administration rose 4% from the sequential quarter but were still down 9% year over year.

"Our results for the quarter reflect year-over-year revenue growth of 2% and a return on common equity of 12.4%. Expense growth moderated compared to the previous quarter as we balanced spending discipline against investments to drive future growth," CEO Michael O'Grady said in an earnings statement.

Now what

Northern Trust is certainly dealing with industry headwinds right now such as higher funding costs and a more difficult environment for wealth management.

However, the bank has a very liquid balance sheet and net interest income held up pretty well given the difficult funding environment. Furthermore, Northern Trust now has an annual dividend yield of 3.74%, so while near-term pressure may remain I am not overly concerned by this earnings report.

10 stocks we like better than Northern Trust

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Northern Trust wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 24, 2023

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.