Why Shares of Nordstrom Are Surging Today

What happened

Shares of upscale retailer Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) surged on Tuesday morning, as investors grew more optimistic after the company announced a series of measures to protect its cash position through the coronavirus shutdown.

As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nordstrom's shares were up about 20% from Monday's closing price.

Image source: Nordstrom.

So what

In a statement released after Monday's market close, Nordstrom said that it is taking a series of measures to bolster its balance sheet, including:

Borrowing $800 million from its existing revolving line of credit.

Suspending its quarterly dividend starting in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Suspending its share-buyback program.

Aiming to cut an additional $500 million in costs, above its existing plan to cut between $200 million and $250 million in fiscal 2020.

The company also said that, while it has no immediate need to raise additional cash, it may look to raise additional capital at some point in the not-too-distant future.

Nordstrom noted that these moves will bolster an already-solid cash reserve, $853 million as of Jan. 31, the end of its 2019 fiscal year.

Now what

Nordstrom should now have enough cash to ride out an extended shutdown. The company closed its brick-and-mortar stores on March 16, and its ability to continue online sales is in question. (State-level stay-at-home orders in California and Pennsylvania will likely shut down two of its three fulfillment centers; the third is in Iowa, which may also shut down soon.)

The question for CEO Erik Nordstrom (and Nordstrom's investors) is this: If the U.S. and Canada emerge from the pandemic in a deep recession, does the company have the reserves to ride that out as well?

That question probably helps explain Monday's moves. If Nordstrom taps the public markets at some point in the near future, we'll have another answer.

10 stocks we like better than Nordstrom

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nordstrom wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nordstrom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.