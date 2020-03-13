Markets
JWN

Why Shares of Nordstrom Are Rising Today

Contributor
John Rosevear The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of upscale retailer Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) were rising on Friday morning, after investors waded in following one of the market's worst down days in years.

As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Nordstrom's shares were up about 8.3% from Thursday's closing price.

So what

On the one hand, there are legitimate short-term reasons to be worried about Nordstrom. Like other retailers, it's nearly certain to face a steep decline in store traffic as measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 take hold in the U.S and Canada.  

A Nordstrom sign on the outside of a store.

Image source: Nordstrom.

There are already signs that the viral outbreak is keeping shoppers home. Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger said in a note on Wednesday that U.S. retail traffic fell 9.1% last week, while luxury retail traffic dropped 14.7%, as consumers reacted to increased news coverage of the coronavirus's spread. 

On the other hand, there are reasons for long-term-minded investors to wade back in after yesterday's steep decline. Nordstrom remains a well-run company with solid financials, good longer-term prospects, and a dividend yield (currently 7.4%) that has only become more attractive as its share price has fallen.

Now what 

The pandemic is likely to hit Nordstrom's sales, but maybe only for a quarter or two. The good news is that China -- where the pandemic seems to have started -- is already starting to get back to normal. 

10 stocks we like better than Nordstrom
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nordstrom wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

 

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nordstrom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JWN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular