Markets
JWN

Why Shares of Nordstrom Are Down Again Today

Contributor
John Rosevear The Motley Fool
Published

What's happening

Shares of upscale department-store chain Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) were down again on Thursday as investors continued to digest disappointing holiday-season earnings and lackluster guidance for the year ahead.

As of 12:30 p.m. EST, Nordstrom's shares were trading down about 8% from Wednesday's closing price.

So what

Nordstrom's result for the quarter that ended on Jan. 31 wasn't a disaster, but it wasn't up to Wall Street's expectations. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.42 were down 4.1% from the year-ago period and short of Wall Street's consensus $1.48-per-share estimate.

A close-up of the Nordstrom name on a company store in Calgary, Alberta.

Image source: Nordstrom.

Net sales for the holiday quarter rose 1.3%, and digital sales growth was a promising 9%, with digital sales rising to 35% of total from 33% a year ago. But off-price storefronts drove much of the growth, such as it was, depressing margins.

Sales at Nordstrom's namesake full-price stores were up just 1% in the holiday quarter.

Now what

The company said that investors should expect a lackluster growth rate through the coming year. Its forecast calls for sales growth of between 1.5% and 2.5% for the year that will end Jan. 31, 2021. But it hopes to improve margins: It expects full-year profit to come in between $3.25 and $3.50 per share, up from $3.18 in 2019.

10 stocks we like better than Nordstrom
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nordstrom wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

 

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nordstrom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JWN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular