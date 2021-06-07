Markets
NEWT

Why Shares of Newtek Business Services Are Falling Today

Contributor
Bram Berkowitz The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of business development company Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ: NEWT) traded nearly 13% lower as of 11 a.m. EDT after an analyst downgraded the company.

So what

An analyst from Compass Point downgraded Newtek from a buy rating to neutral but also raised the price target on the company from $33 per share to $38 per share. Shares currently trade around $33.60.

The company reported net investment income in the first quarter of this year of $0.68 per share, up from a loss of a penny reported in the first quarter of 2020.

Picture of a person's hand drawing a squiggly line moving downward.

Image source: Getty Images.

Meanwhile, the company also raised its dividend guidance, the primary way it returns capital to shareholders. Newtek is now increasing its annual dividend guidance to a range of $3 to $3.30 per share, up from previous guidance of $2.40 to $2.90 per share. Additionally, the company recently declared a second-quarter dividend of $0.70 per share, up 25% from the $0.56 dividend it paid in the second quarter 2020.

Now what

Despite the downgrade, Compass Point did upgrade its price target, and Newtek revised its guidance upward as well, so there is still upside here. The company has also only paid $1.20 in dividends in the first half of the year thus far, so to hit its guidance, dividends paid out in the second half of the year should outpace the first half.

10 stocks we like better than Newtek Business Services
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Newtek Business Services wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NEWT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular