Why Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma Were Plummeting on Wednesday

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ: NAMS) were down more than 15% Wednesday afternoon after the biotech company announced a stock sale. The stock is still up more than 5% this year.

NewAmsterdam is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on hard-to-treat metabolic diseases. On Tuesday, after the markets closed, the company said it planned a stock sale worth a $159.4 million. NewAmsterdam's lead therapy candidate is obicetrapib, an oral, once-daily CETP inhibitor, as an adjunct therapy to statins to treat high-risk cardiovascular disease patients. Whenever a company does a stock sale, particularly a company that isn't profitable yet, it is viewed as dilutive to the current shareholders, so that's why the stock dropped.

The stock sale came on the heels of an announcement on Monday that obicetrapib had met its primary endpoint in a study showing its ability to reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) in patients treated with 10 milligram doses of the drug. The company said it planned to use the data from ongoing phase 3 trials of the therapy to support potential approval for the drug in Japan. The move down for the stock is natural considering the sale, but the company will need more money if it plans to launch its first therapy. As of the first quarter, NewAmsterdam said it had $441 million in cash, enough, it said, to fund operations into 2026.

The company is also looking into whether obicetrapib can be useful for Alzheimer's patients. It is in a phase 2a clinical trial to treat early Alzheimer's disease who have at least one copy of the apolipoprotein E4 mutation. The idea is the drug could result in increased apolipoprotein A1 (ApoA1) levels in patients' cerebrospinal fluid. A lack of the protein is seen in some Alzheimer's patients, as well as patients with cardiovascular disease.

