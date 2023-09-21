Why Shares of Neumora Therapeutics Slumped This Week

What happened

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NMRA) were down more than 32% for the week as of Thursday's market close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The clinical-stage biotech just went public last Friday via an initial public offering (IPO). It closed last week at $16.25 a share and dropped to as low as $9.90 a share on Wednesday.

So what

The company focuses on developing neuroscience therapies. The company priced its IPO shares at $17 a share, but it opened last Friday at $16.50 and only rose to as high as $17.74. It's a little early to throw the towel in on the stock as it has a promising pipeline with seven programs to treat neuropsychiatric disorders, led by Navacaprant, a oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist that is in phase 3 trials as a potential monotherapy to treat major depressive disorder (MDD).

Now what

The company's shares bounced back a bit this week, but most of that rise was due to insider buying. Amgen, which has a capital and research partnership with Neumora, bought 35,368,653 shares of stock on Tuesday. Also on Tuesday, company director Kristina Burow, the managing director of ARCH Venture Partners, bought 3,624,143 shares of Neumora stock. At his point, with no approved therapies and just a week of trading, it's hard to tell exactly what the company's shares are worth. A lot of healthcare companies, following their IPOs, watch their shares fall until they actually have concrete news to report regarding a therapy.

The company has said that it expects a readout from Navacaprant's phase 3 pivotal trial in the second half of next year. The company also said it expects to begin a phase 1 study for Alzheimer's disease agitation therapy NMRA-511 to start in the first half of next year and an Investigational New Drug (IND) submission for schizophrenia therapy NMRA-266 to start in the fourth quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Neumora Therapeutics

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Neumora Therapeutics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 18, 2023

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Amgen. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.