Why Shares of MTS Systems Popped 66% in December

Contributor
Travis Hoium The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ: MTSC) jumped a whopping 66% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the company agreed to an acquisition deal.

So what

On Dec. 9, 2020, MTS Systems agreed to be acquired by Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) for $1.7 billion, or $58.50 per share in cash. Amphenol expects the deal to be accretive to earnings, adding $0.16 per share in earnings the first year after closing, which is expected in mid-2021.

Woman testing device on industrial equipment.

Image source: Getty Images.

Interestingly, MTS Systems' shares are trading very close to the agreed sale price, and even above it at times, indicating that some investors are seeing the potential for a higher sale price.

Now what

The sale price is a significant increase from where shares were trading and consistent with where they had traded in the years prior to the market's crash in early 2020. And given the premium paid it doesn't seem likely that more bidders are on their way or that management has much leverage to get a higher price. Investors may want to simply take some, or all, of their gains off the table and move on to the next stock buying opportunity.

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

