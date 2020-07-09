Why Shares of MGM Resorts Plunged 49.5% in the First Half of 2020

What happened

Shares of gambling industry giant MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) fell 49.5% in the first half of 2020, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as the industry was shut down around the world. And there's no telling when business will return to normal.

So what

COVID-19 closed MGM Resorts' properties from Macao to Springfield, Massachusetts, causing the stock to drop in the first half of the year. Not only are investors disappointed with the drop in revenue, but they also have to question if big casino companies will survive should the pandemic last for a year or more.

Image source: Getty Images.

MGM Resorts has shored up its balance sheet with $4.6 billion in cash and a monthly cash burn of just $270 million. But we still don't know when vacationers and business customers are going to return to Las Vegas, Macao, or the regional casinos MGM has scattered across the country.

Now what

MGM has enough cash to last over a year without business returning to normal. And while it's uncertain when that will happen, I think this is a company that will benefit quickly when consumers are allowed to go out again. After the sharp drop in shares, this could even be a great value stock in the gambling industry, which doesn't happen all that often.

10 stocks we like better than MGM Resorts International

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MGM Resorts International wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.