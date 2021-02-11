Markets
MGM

Why Shares of MGM Resorts Fell 5% on Thursday

Contributor
Travis Hoium The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of casino giant MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) fell as much as 4.9% in trading on Thursday after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. Shares recovered slightly late in the day but were still down 3.5% at 3:40 p.m. EST.

So what

Total revenue was down 53% from a year ago to $1.49 billion, and MGM lost $448 million, or $0.90 per share on an adjusted basis. Analysts had been expecting revenue of $1.47 billion and a loss of $0.96 per share, so on that front results weren't too bad.

Craps table with chips and dice in play

Image source: Getty Images.

The business continues to improve from the depths of the pandemic in early summer. Las Vegas Strip resorts reported a 256% increase in EBITDA (a proxy for cash flow from resorts) in the quarter to $54 million, and MGM China's EBITDA was $41 million after a $96 million loss in the third quarter.

MGM's online betting company, BetMGM, reported 2020 revenue of $178 million, ahead of October 2020 guidance of $150 million to $160 million. And the company has a top-three market position in every market it serves.

Now what

It's not surprising that MGM lost money in the fourth quarter given the slow increase in travel and leisure spending in the U.S. and China. But there are growing signs that business will return to more normal levels sometime in 2021. And online sports betting continues to do well, so if BetMGM can remain a market leader, this could be a growth stock on the back on the expansion of U.S. online gambling.

10 stocks we like better than MGM Resorts International
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MGM Resorts International wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Travis Hoium owns shares of MGM Resorts International. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MGM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More