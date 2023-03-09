Why Shares of MacroGenics Jumped Thursday

What happened

Shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) were up more than 11% as of 3 p.m. EST on Thursday afternoon. The biotech company specializes in monoclonal antibody-based oncology therapies and has one product, Margenza, used in combination with chemotherapy to treat adults with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. The reason for the stock's climb was the company's sale of its royalty interest on Tzield (teplizumab-mzwv) in a deal worth as much as $200 million to DRI Healthcare Trust.

So what

The deal, besides giving MacroGenics a needed injection of capital, stipulates that the company could also receive payments based on regulatory and commercial milestones. MacroGenics will receive a $100 million upfront payment plus 50% of the royalty on global net sales above a certain threshold, and an additional $50 million for reaching a certain level of sales. Tzield was approved in November by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes.

MacroGenics only had $41.7 million in revenue in the third quarter of 2022 and a net loss of $24.8 million, along with $123.6 million in cash, so the additional money will likely be used to fund the development of its pipeline, which includes eight other therapies. In Q3, the company said it had enough cash to fund operations until September of 2024.

Now what

MacroGenics has been active in collaborations with other companies, including partnerships with Gilead Sciences, Provention Bio, ImmunoGen, and Zai Lab. The latest deal should extend the company's cash position past its previous window. That's important because the company's pipeline offers plenty of promise, and the company has already been able to get approval for two of its drugs. One of its pipeline drugs, lorigerlimab, did well in a recent phase 1 study as a treatment for prostate cancer. With an improved cash position, MacroGenics appears to be a better long-term play for investors.

10 stocks we like better than MacroGenics

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MacroGenics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Gilead Sciences. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.