Why Shares of Lindsay Are Plummeting Today

What happened

Failing to meet Wall Street's expectations, Lindsay (NYSE: LNN) reported third-quarter 2023 financial results this morning before markets opened, and investors aren't happy. Although management waxed optimistic about the company's future prospects, the commentary wasn't enough to quench investors' thirst for the irrigation and infrastructure company to perform well in the present.

Bouncing back from their earlier decline of 11.5%, shares of Lindsay are down 6.3% as of 11:29 a.m. ET.

So what

Unable to meet analysts' expectations for $208.4 million on the top line, Lindsay reported Q3 2023 revenue of $164.6 million -- a 23% decrease compared to the same period last year. The performance on the bottom of the income statement provided additional disappointment. Suffering a 33% year-over-year decrease, Lindsay reported earnings per share of $1.53, sharply lower than the $2.15 that Wall Street had estimated.

While investors are disheartened with the top and bottom of the income statement, the middle provided a slight bright spot. Lindsay reported higher operating income margins in both its irrigation and its infrastructure segments. Compared to the third quarter of 2022, the irrigation and infrastructure segments expanded their operating margins 60 basis points to 21.6% and 140 basis points to 16.2%, respectively.

Now what

Hoping to inspire confidence in the future, Randy Wood, Lindsay's CEO, stated in the company's press release that "the impact of increased U.S. infrastructure spending and the strength of our project sales funnel support the long-term growth outlook for our infrastructure business." While this may be the case, it's important for potential investors to remain cautious. Lindsay ended Q3 2023 with a decrease of nearly 4% in its backlog compared to Q3 2022. Consequently, potential investors should continue to monitor the company's quarterly reports, looking for backlog growth as an indication that it's benefiting from increased infrastructure spending.

10 stocks we like better than Lindsay

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lindsay wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 26, 2023

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.