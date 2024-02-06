Why Shares of Li Auto, Lucid Group, and Fisker Jumped Today

Tuesday is shaping up to be a good day to own electric vehicle (EV) stocks, as good news for China's Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) helped to lift shares of heavily shorted American EV stocks Fisker (NYSE: FSR) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID).

Despite falling vehicle prices and well-publicized problems with EV demand around the world, Deutsche Bank announced it is upgrading Li Auto stock to a buy today, assigning a $41 price target that implies the shares could rise 34% this year.

Li Auto stock was up 9.3% at 11:15 a.m. today; Fisker was gaining 5.6% and Lucid, 3.9%.

What Deutsche Bank said about Li Auto

Li Auto's January delivery numbers showed that sales more than doubled to 31,165 EVs for the month, and CEO Xiang Li predicted 2024 will be a year of "unprecedented" growth as the company grows its stable of models to four extended-range electric vehicles (what we call hybrids in the U.S.) and four pure battery-electric vehicles.

The company said it's also building out both its sales and service networks, with 800 retail stores and more than 500 authorized body and paint shops in China by the end of this year. Its charging network, with 330 supercharging stations already, is also growing.

In today's note, covered on StreetInsider.com, Deutsche Bank said that Li Auto is distinguishing itself with its "best in class" management team and by beating "ambitious targets on volume and costs." The German bank predicts that volumes and profit margins will exceed expectations in the second quarter.

Is good news for Li Auto good news for Fisker and Lucid, too?

If the bank is right, this would seem to run counter to the idea that business looks universally bad for EV companies around the globe. And just the potential that this negative narrative might change could be why heavily shorted stocks Lucid (short interest: 11%) and Fisker (short interest: 49.5%) could be moving today. Investors could be covering their bets to avoid a coming short squeeze.

Another possible reason: Fisker announced today that it has started a series of three over-the-air software updates to improve the performance of its Fisker Ocean electric SUVs.

That being said, investors need to be aware that not all EV companies are created equal, and there's a good reason Deutsche Bank is recommending Li Auto in particular today while saying nothing specific about either Fisker or Lucid.

With nearly $880 million in trailing earnings and nearly $4.5 billion in trailing free cash flow, Li Auto is clearly well ahead of Fisker and Lucid, both of which are unprofitable and burning cash. And neither are expected to produce even adjusted profits before 2027 at the earliest, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence estimates.

At a valuation of barely 6 times free cash flow today, and with earnings under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) expected to nearly triple over the next two years, there's good reason to be optimistic about Li Auto stock. But for Fisker and Lucid, not so much.

Should you invest $1,000 in Li Auto right now?

Before you buy stock in Li Auto, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Li Auto wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 6, 2024

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.