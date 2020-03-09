Why Shares of Large Aerospace Companies Are Falling Today

What happened

Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) and General Electric (NYSE: GE) each opened down more than 11% Monday morning, and shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) were down more than 6%, as COVID-19 fears continue to rattle the market. The ripple effects of the outbreak are going to be substantial and could eat into a number of sectors in the months to come.

So what

The coronavirus sell-off has been going on for a number of weeks now, but Monday's open was ugly even by recent standards. The S&P 500 opened down 7%, immediately triggering a market halt.

Aerospace giants were caught up in the selling. Commercial aerospace figures to be among the sectors hardest hit by a coronavirus-related slowdown, as airlines have been scrambling to cut flights and reduce capacity in response to falling demand.

Image source: Getty Images.

Less flying means fewer airplanes are needed, and fewer GE engines. Despite the market panic, it seems unlikely the airlines will experience any permanent drop-off in demand, but a prolonged downturn could mean airlines deferring new planes scheduled for delivery in 2020, which if nothing else will delay revenue for Boeing and GE.

General Electric also has significant exposure to the energy sector and is likely feeling the impact of a collapse in the price of crude oil. GE is also facing this slowdown in the middle of a multiyear turnaround that could get delayed further if end markets dry up.

Boeing and fellow defense contractors, including Lockheed Martin, aren't as directly affected by coronavirus, as the United States is likely to continue to buy warplanes and helicopters even as the virus spreads. But the larger the crisis gets, the more it is likely to cost the government. In an environment where the Pentagon was already being pushed to make difficult decisions to conserve cash, that's worrisome news for defense investors.

Now what

This is a tough market, and until the coronavirus is deemed under control, it is going to be hard to find a bottom. Things could get worse before they get better.

That said, there is nothing to suggest that the fundamentals of these businesses have changed. Lockheed Martin remains one of the best-run businesses in the defense sector, while GE is progressing but potentially had "limited upside" even without the virus concerns. Boeing investors meanwhile need to remain focused on the company's effort to navigate through the 737 MAX crisis.

It's hard to focus on the big picture on a day when stocks are plunging, but for those with the stomach to ride out the turbulence -- or at least not check stock prices while the outbreak scare plays out -- the current chaos is sure to create opportunities.

10 stocks we like better than General Electric

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and General Electric wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Lou Whiteman owns shares of Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.