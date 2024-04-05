Why Shares of Kura Sushi Were Gaining Today

Shares of Kura Sushi (NASDAQ: KRUS) were moving higher after the revolving-bar sushi chain posted solid results in its second-quarter earnings report.

As of 10:30 a.m. ET, the stock was up 5.5% after gaining as much as 12.7% earlier in the session.

Kura Sushi's rapid growth continues

Comparable sales at Kura increased just 3%, but overall revenue soared 30.5% to $57.3 million as the company continues its rapid expansion. That figure beat estimates at $56.6 million.

On the bottom line, the company posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $2.9 million, up 23% from the year-ago quarter. Kura also gained 190 basis points of leverage on its general and administrative spending. On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, its net loss was essentially flat at $0.09 per share, which was worse than estimates of a $0.03 per share loss.

Kura opened five restaurants in the quarter to bring its grand total to 60. The company also recently partnered with DoorDash, adding a new revenue stream and increasing its exposure. CEO Hajime Uba said, "I'm very pleased to report the ongoing strength of our business as we progress through a record fiscal year."

What's next for Kura Sushi

Looking ahead, the company raised its revenue guidance for the full year from $239 million-$244 million to $243 million-$246 million. It also expects to open 13 to 14 new restaurants this year.

Kura is a unique concept, and with average unit volumes of around $4 million, the business appears to be resonating with customers. The restaurant stock continues to have a bright future in front of it.

Should you invest $1,000 in Kura Sushi Usa right now?

Before you buy stock in Kura Sushi Usa, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Kura Sushi Usa wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 4, 2024

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends DoorDash. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.