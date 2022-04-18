Why Shares of KE Holdings Are Down Today

What happened

Shares of Chinese real estate transaction platform operator KE Holdings (NYSE: BEKE) were down by roughly 5% as of 1:37 p.m. ET Monday despite the stock receiving a nice upgrade from Wall Street. Investors are also evaluating new economic data out of China and the evolving COVID-19 situation in that country.

So what

UBS analyst John Lam on Monday morning upgraded KE Holdings -- also known as Beike -- from a neutral rating to a buy, and increased his price target on the stock from $18.60 to $22.50. That implies about 70% upside from current levels.

"We think the market is now aware of Beike's cyclical nature, and has priced in multiple risks from property (eg. developers' credit risks) and internet sectors (eg. antitrust risks)," Lam wrote in his research note. "However, we think the market has not been appreciating its market share and earnings upside potential in the expected market upcycle, especially in its secondary business."

Additionally, new data released Monday showed that China's gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 4.8% year over year in the first quarter, beating expectations. However, China's 2022 GDP growth target is 5.5%, so that result was still behind what its leaders are hoping for. In addition, due to ongoing COVID-19 surges, the government has reimposed strict lockdowns in parts of the country, which could hinder its GDP growth for the rest of the year.

Now what

KE Holdings looks to be feeling some macro headwinds from broader market forces including COVID-19 and relatively tepid economic growth.

But the share price is down by 60% since KE Holdings went public in 2020, and analysts -- who appear to believe that the risks have been priced in -- see the stock as potentially poised for a turnaround. Chinese stocks are, by and large, inherently riskier than U.S.-based stocks, but this one may present a decent risk-reward opportunity for investors.

However, before buying shares of KE Holdings, investors should carefully evaluate the regulatory scene in China and the country's real estate market.

10 stocks we like better than KE Holdings Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and KE Holdings Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.