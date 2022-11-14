Why Shares of JD.com, TAL Education Group, and UP Fintech Holding Are Rising Today

What happened

Several Chinese stocks trading on U.S. exchanges moved higher today after the Chinese government issued its most significant plan yet to aid its struggling real estate sector.

Shares of the large Chinese e-commerce company JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) traded more than 5% higher as of 1:32 p.m. ET today.

Meanwhile, shares of the online Chinese tutoring company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded more than 9% higher, and shares of UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ: TIGR) traded more than 12.5% higher.

So what

The Chinese government recently rolled out a 16-point plan in an effort to help its ailing housing sector, which has struggled due to excessive leverage followed by an intense crackdown by the Chinese government.

In 2020, the Chinese government introduced a policy called "three red lines," which only allowed developers from raising capital if their debt levels didn't exceed certain thresholds. This meant that in order for developers to add leverage, liabilities couldn't exceed 70% of assets, net debt couldn't be more than equity, and cash on hand has to be equivalent to short-term debt.

The government was right to be concerned about the real estate sector, because in late 2021 China Evergrande, China's second-largest property developer, defaulted on its debt. But the "three red lines" policy, which is still in place, hasn't fixed the housing market and has in some cases made things worse. Many projects are not yet finished, and housing prices are way down, which has also hurt developers.

The government's plan will enable Chinese banks to extend loans to developers and make conditions friendlier for buyers, including lower mortgage rates and down payments, as well as opening up some funding sources like the issuance of certain bonds.

"These property measures, on top of announcements of COVID loosening, are a clear indication that Beijing's efforts to support growth are intensifying," said Michael Hirson of the New York investment company 22V Research, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Chinese stocks have really been hammered this year, with Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index down more than 24%. Much of the concerns have been on economic growth, which has slowed dramatically due to restrictive COVID policies, as well as broader issues globally. Real estate is a big part of this, with the sector contributing about a quarter of economic growth. That's why other Chinese stocks are rallying on the news.

Now what

China's President Xi Jinping is clearly trying to get economic growth back on track, especially after recently securing an unprecedented third term as president of the country, breaking with the tradition of Chinese presidents only serving two terms. A better economy would certainly bolster support for Jinping.

Easing COVID restrictions would certainly help all Chinese stocks, but it's always tough to know how long certain policies will last because the Chinese government has been known to reverse course suddenly. This is what makes the sector riskier.

That's why, at these current levels, I prefer larger, more established Chinese stocks. JD.com certainly fits into this category and has also done a good job of staying out of the crosshairs of regulators. TAL and UP Fintech have good potential but will be much riskier.

10 stocks we like better than JD.com

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and JD.com wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 7, 2022

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JD.com. The Motley Fool recommends TAL Education Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.