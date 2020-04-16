Why Shares of Jack in the Box Soared on Thursday

What happened

Shares of fast-food chain Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) soared on Thursday, rising as much as 21.6%. As of 3:05 EDT, however, the stock was up 19.2%.

The stock's gain follows a business update from the fast-food company after market close on Wednesday, showing preliminary results that may have been better than some investors were expecting in light of the weak economic environment.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

The company said total same-store sales for its fiscal second quarter, which ended on April 12, are estimated to have declined 4.2% year over year. On average, analysts were expecting same-store sales in Jack in the Box's fiscal second quarter to decline 9.4%.

For the seven-week period ending March 8 (the period before consumers began sheltering at home), same-store sales were up 5.2% year over year.

The company also importantly said that more than 99% of its restaurants remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now what

Looking ahead, the company opted to withdraw its 2020 guidance, citing the "unprecedented adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on business results..." This is a common move for many companies during this time as businesses cope with uncertainty.

10 stocks we like better than Jack in the Box

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Jack in the Box wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.