Why Shares of Itron Are Plummeting Today

What happened

Reporting fourth-quarter 2021 earnings this morning, Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) failed to meet analysts' revenue expectations. But that wasn't the only disappointment for the provider of smart energy solutions. Investors seem to be heading for the exits due to a variety of other details found in the financials.

As of 9:53 a.m. ET, Itron's stock is down 14.3%.

So what

While analysts had expected Itron to book sales of $505.8 million in Q4 2021, the company came up short, reporting $485.6 million on the top line. The failure to meet Wall Street's estimate isn't the only reason investors are upset; the company's quarterly revenue represented an 8% year-over-year decrease. In addition, the company suffered a contraction in its gross margin for the quarter. Whereas Itron generated a 28.3% gross margin in Q4 2020, its gross margin in the recently completed quarter was 330 basis points lower at 25%.

A cursory glance at the bottom line may hint at a reason for investors to celebrate. Itron reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.75, surpassing analysts' expectations that it would report adjusted EPS of $0.19. The problem, however, is that the company, in its press release, attributed this to "to a non-GAAP tax benefit driven by the impact of certain transfers of business activities and assets" -- not a fundamental improvement in the company's performance, which would've been a more auspicious cause.

Now what

Unimpressed with the company's recent performance, investors are likely also not jumping for joy over management forecasting nominal revenue growth in 2022. After reporting sales of $2 billion in 2021, Itron projects 2022 revenue of $2 billion to $2.1 billion. For investors looking to gain exposure to the burgeoning smart energy market, it seems like Itron may be a stock to watch from the sidelines.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

