Why Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Jumped Tuesday

What happened

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) were up more than 17% late Tuesday afternoon after the clinical-stage biotech company announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved its biologics license application (BLA) for lifileucel, as a combination therapy with Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) to treat advanced melanoma. Iovance specializes in using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes as therapies to fight cancer cells.

So what

Iovance announced on late Friday that the FDA had granted lifileucel Priority Review status and set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of Nov. 25 for the cell therapy. It did not say it planned to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application, and did not raise any potential issues regarding the review.

That means the chances are stronger that lifileucel, which is intended to be used on advanced melanoma patients whose cancer has progressed after prior therapies, would be the first such therapy approved for such an indication.

Iovance CEO Frederick Vogt said he was encouraged by the FDA's decision, adding, "The FDA's commitment to a six-month Priority Review validates the unmet need and urgency for new treatment options for patients with advanced melanoma who have progressed on or after standard of care therapies."

Now what

The FDA's decision was made easier by the company's C-144-01 phase 2 clinical trial on lifileucel, which demonstrated an objective response rate of 31.4% to the therapy, with nine complete responses and 39 partial responses in 153 patients. If lifileucel receives accelerated approval from the FDA, the company's planned phase 3 TILVANCE-301 trial for the therapy would serve as the confirmatory study to obtain full approval.

Iovance doesn't have any revenue yet, but in the first quarter, it reported it had $632.7 million in cash, enough to fund operations, it said, into the second half of 2024.

10 stocks we like better than Iovance Biotherapeutics

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Iovance Biotherapeutics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 30, 2023

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Iovance Biotherapeutics and Merck. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.