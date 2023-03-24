Why Shares of Immuneering Jumped This Week

What happened

Shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ: IMRX) were up 23.7% for the week as of early Friday afternoon, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The healthcare stock closed at $8.07 a share last Friday before rising to as high as $11.08 on Thursday, an increase of 32.7%.

The clinical-stage oncology company's stock has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $16.17. Immuneering's shares are up more than 109% so far this year.

So what

IMM-1-104, the company's lead therapy candidate, is in a phase 1/2a study to treat patients with advanced solid tumors from RAS mutations. The company said it has seen preclinical response to IMM-1-104 in pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer, and melanoma. The stock's rise this week was a continuation of a push that began on March 14 when it announced it will show data on its IMM-1-104 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting next month in Orlando, Florida.

Now what

Investors will want to see what the early data shows on IMM-1-104. The company's other top product candidate is IMM-6-415, which the company said it plans to file an investigational new drug (IND) application for by the fourth quarter of this year. That therapy, which creates a disruption of the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) pathway, is seen as a potential therapy to treat colorectal cancer and NSCLC.

The big concern about the company is it will need to raise cash soon. As of Dec. 31, it said it had $105.5 million in cash, enough to fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2024. Last year, it had only $316,952 in revenue and lost $51.5 million.

10 stocks we like better than Immuneering

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Immuneering wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.