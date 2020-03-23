Why Shares of Hasbro Jumped 18% Early Monday

What happened

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), a global manufacturer of toys, games, and other consumer entertainment products, jumped as high as 18% Monday morning after the toymaker's CEO, Brian Goldner, had positive things to say on CNBC.

So what

Monday morning, Goldner found himself on CNBC's Squawk Box, and reported, "Overall we are seeing great demand in our products."

Goldner continued, "In fact, our supply chains are back up and running in China." Goldner also noted the company was catching up on production, which should be fully caught up in April, and that the company was in solid financial shape with no anticipated employee layoffs. The optimistic interview was enough to send the stock higher after COVID-19 coronavirus fears have hammered the stock since February.

^SPX data by YCharts

Now what

Goldner's comments suggested that the first quarter was much better than many investors expected. Remember, it was only late February when Hasbro warned investors the COVID-19 outbreak could significantly impact its revenue, profitability, and overall business. While Goldner's comments were welcomed and positive, it's also important for investors to realize the COVID-19 outbreak is still very uncertain and fluid.

Image source: Getty Images.

We still have little clue how negative the economic impact will be, and how hard it will hit certain industries, such as toy manufacturers. Savvy investors understand that markets will almost certainly rebound over time from significant declines, and this is merely a time to double check your investing thesis and focus on finding companies with solid balance sheets and strong economic moats.

10 stocks we like better than Hasbro

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Hasbro wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Daniel Miller has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Hasbro. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.