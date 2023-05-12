Why Shares of Harrow Health Are Slumping Friday

What happened

Shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ: HROW) were down more than 24% as of 1:45 p.m. ET Friday after the company reported first-quarter earnings following the close of trading Thursday. The pharmaceutical company focuses on eye therapies. The company's stock is still up by around 39% so far this year.

So what

The company reported a first-quarter loss of $6.6 million after losing $2.4 million in the same quarter a year ago, but there was positive news in the report. It set a quarterly record for revenue -- $26.1 million, up 28% sequentially and 18% year over year.

CEO Mark L. Baum said the company expects the revenue growth from its branded pharmaceutical products will "meaningfully outpace" sales growth for its compounded pharmaceutical products. The company also reaffirmed its revenue guidance range of $135 million to $143 million for 2023, representing a climb of 52% to 61% over 2022. The company also said it expects between $44 million to $50 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) this year.

Now what

Friday's share price drop seemed a bit excessive considering that the company is increasing revenue and needed to spend money to help launch its latest product, Iheezo, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September as an ocular surface anesthesia. The drug, which launched last week at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, has already been given a reimbursement status by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. It is the first branded ocular anesthetic approved by the FDA in nearly 14 years. It is a numbing eye gel that is applied just prior to a procedure in the eye and is fast acting.

10 stocks we like better than Harrow Health

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Harrow Health wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 8, 2023

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.