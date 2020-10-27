Why Shares of Harley-Davidson Are Roaring Higher Today

What happened

Shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) jumped 20% on Tuesday morning after the motorcycle manufacturer reported third-quarter results that came in well ahead of expectations. There are some reasons for caution, but investors are focused on the positive after the strong release.

So what

Before markets opened on Tuesday, Harley-Davidson reported adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion, easily beating the Wall Street consensus estimate for $0.28 per share of earnings on revenue of $862 million.

Image source: Getty Images.

The company is under new management, and CEO Jochen Zeitz said in a statement that efforts to streamline operations and bring down dealer inventory were having a positive impact.

"We have started on our journey to become a high-performance company where business structure, leadership principles and our culture are all aligned," Zeitz said. "The platform we are creating will support the work ahead as we continue to develop and execute our new 5-year strategic plan."

Harley-Davidson said it intends to close about 60 dealerships, or about 4% of its total, as a way to focus on key markets.

Now what

The results were great, but investors should be careful not to read too much into them. Motorcycle revenue was actually down 10% year over year, and at least part of the earnings beat was due to a lower-than-expected tax rate and a boost in operating income at its financial services division due to a decrease in the provisions for loan loss.

Harley-Davidson also held off on providing any guidance due to uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

The bottom line is things are going better than expected, but motorcycle sales are still under pressure. I'd like to see positive momentum in bike sales before I'd consider buying in.

10 stocks we like better than Harley-Davidson

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Harley-Davidson wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.