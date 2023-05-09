Why Shares of Grifols Were Up Tuesday

What happened

Shares of Grifols (NASDAQ: GRFS) were up 11.1% on Tuesday afternoon, after being up as much as 13.1% earlier in the day. The pharmaceutical company, which makes plasma-derived medicines, released first-quarter earnings on Tuesday morning. The stock is down less than 1% so far this year. The company's products range from diagnostics to detect infectious agents in blood or plasma donations, to the production of antigens used in immunoassay regents, to albumin, used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in certain conditions.

So what

Grifols released first-quarter earnings and revenue was up 23.2% year over year to 1.56 million euros ($1.71 million), led by gains in the company's biopharma segment. The company lost 108 million euros ($118 million) in the quarter, but that was due primarily to costs connected with laying off 8.5% of its workforce in a cost-cutting move, it said. In the long run, the cuts are expected to save the company $450 million a year from the personnel cuts.

The announcement comes a day after it announced a new leadership team, led by Thomas Glanzmann as new executive chairman and CEO. He is replacing Stephen F. Mayer, who resigned in February.

Now what

Investors apparently like the bold moves the company is making. Grifols also upgraded guidance to say management expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to climb 21% for the first half of the year and to between 22% and 24% for the full year. The company had been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to fewer plasma donations, and that trend seems to be subsiding now. The company said that plasma collections are up 11% year over year and the cost of obtaining plasma is down 15%.

10 stocks we like better than Grifols

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Grifols wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 8, 2023

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.