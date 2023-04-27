Why Shares of Goosehead Insurance Are Rising Today

What happened

Shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) traded roughly 8.5% higher as of 11:01 a.m. ET today after the insurer reported earnings results for the first quarter of the year.

So what

Goosehead, which offers various insurance products such as homeowners and automobile coverage, broke even in the quarter on total revenue of nearly $58 million, beating analyst estimates.

CEO Mark E. Jones issued a statement saying: "Premiums were up 41% for the quarter, driven by new business, client retention of 88%, and ongoing carrier rate increases. We also saw continued significant improvement in our agent productivity levels driven by culling of underperforming agents and improvements in management, recruiting and operating functions."

Management also raised its full-year outlook and now expects total written premiums to come in between $2.86 billion and $2.99 billion, which would imply organic growth between 29% and 35%. Total revenue is expected to land between $260 million and $267 million, good for organic growth between 24% and 28%.

And the company expects the margin on adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to expand in 2023. It came in at 18% for the full year of 2022.

Now what

Goosehead delivered a solid beat-and-raise in the quarter, and it looks like the company will be able to sustain that momentum. Management has been improving the recruitment process for frachisees and expects to grow franchises by 150 to 200 per year, so I think the company is well positioned.

10 stocks we like better than Goosehead Insurance

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Goosehead Insurance wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 24, 2023

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goosehead Insurance. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.